China appoints two new generals after anti-corruption purge thins ranks

China's military has named two new generals in what may be a precursor to a reorganisation at the top following the removal of several of its leaders in a long-running anti-corruption drive.

The shake-up is believed to be in part an effort to ensure the military's loyalty to China's ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Xi, who is also head of the military, presented orders promoting Zhang Shuguang and air force commander Wang Gang to generals at a ceremony Friday. Zhang was also named the head of the division investigating corruption at the Central Military Commission, the military's top body.