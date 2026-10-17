China backs IMF's scrutiny of fiscal risks in major advanced economies

China's central bank governor said on ??Saturday that Beijing supports the International Monetary Fund in boosting the surveillance of fiscal risks ‌in "major advanced economies" and ​their spillover effects.

People's ​Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng was ​addressing the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting during annual gatherings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok.

Surging borrowing ​costs, chronic high fiscal deficits in major ‌economies, and turbulent investor sentiment, aggravated ​by massive capital expenditures in artificial intelligence, have triggered a widespread global bond market rout.

Pan urged the ‌IMF to ​analyse global imbalances ‌and place greater emphasis on the impact ‌of ??financial factors such as capital flows on ​these imbalances, a statement from the bank showed.