China Defence Minister Dong Jun urges nations to step up AI oversight

China's top military diplomat used a defense forum in Beijing to call on countries around the world to step up AI oversight, just as the new tech exacerbates a rivalry with the US.

Defense Minister Dong Jun said that worries such as misuse by militaries should spur officials to "consult with one another on governance, and actively engage in security dialogues in areas such as artificial intelligence, outer space and the deep sea."

In a speech at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum on Wednesday, Dong also urged nations to "strengthen risk assessment, experience sharing, and the establishment of rules and governance."

The pitch comes as the US and China jockey to lead not only in the tech itself, but in setting the rules of the road globally. Beijing has promoted an open-source approach that gives countries access to cheaper but slightly less advanced models. While the Trump administration is pushing deregulation and a quick buildout of infrastructure, some American AI leaders are voicing concerns about the possible risks associated with rapid advances. Underscoring the tensions, last month a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television accused the American AI company Anthropic PBC of bad behavior. It singled out the firm's Claude model, saying it overstepped user data boundaries, engaged in covert monitoring and sent website domains without authorization.

Negotiators from the two countries are set to meet this weekend in New York to talk about issues including AI, the Financial Times reported earlier, citing a US official whom it didn't name. It is unclear what AI models the People's Liberation Army uses, but the high priority it places on the tech is clear. At least seven university labs that support China's armed forces have been trying to obtain advanced Nvidia Corp.'s AI chips. China has also become a leader in lab-grown diamonds, seen as a key cooling material for the complex processors. Dong also pledged to expand cooperation on equipment and other tech with countries that needed it. Chinese weaponry has gained international attention since the Pakistan-India conflict in May last year.