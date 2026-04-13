Home / World News / China denies arms supply to Iran, rejects US claims as 'ill-intended'

China denies arms supply to Iran, rejects US claims as 'ill-intended'

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun rejected reports that Beijing is set to supply military hardware to Tehran

China Flag, China
The denial follows a CNN report citing US intelligence that China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems to Iran (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
China warned that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz threatens global trade, calling for an immediate ceasefire to the conflict with Iran.
 
Without naming the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the “root cause” of the crisis is the ongoing war. It urged “calm and restraint” as the US Navy prepares to enforce an embargo on all ships entering Iranian ports.
 
“All parties should remain calm and exercise restraint,” Guo said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday. “China is willing to continue playing a positive and constructive role.”
 
The statement follows President Donald Trump’s vow to sever maritime traffic after marathon talks in Pakistan failed to reach a peace agreement. The standoff has sent Brent crude back above $100 a barrel. 
 
Guo called the negotiation “an important step toward deescalation” and called on the parties involved to adhere to their temporary ceasefire arrangements.
 
China remains Iran’s largest oil customer and a key trade partner. Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of global supply flows, threaten the industrial output and economic stability Beijing prizes.
 
Guo also rejected reports that Beijing is set to supply military hardware to Tehran. He said China maintains “strict regulation” over exports in line with international obligations, dismissing allegations of arms transfers as “ill-intended” and “groundless smearing.”
 
The denial follows a CNN report citing US intelligence that China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems to Iran. 
 
Trump on Sunday repeated a threat to apply 50 per cent duties on goods from countries supplying Iran with weaponry. Asked about the tariff warning, Guo repeated China’s position that there are no winners in a trade war. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China to gain as Iran war-driven energy crisis boosts shift to clean tech

Netanyahu appoints military secy Major General Gofman as new Mossad chief

We pay trillions of dollars, they weren't there for us: Trump slams Nato

Vance-led talks with Iran helped build goodwill despite no breakthrough

Ships with Iran oil anchor off India as Trump announces Hormuz blockade

Topics :Donald TrumpChinaIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsUS China trade warUS China

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story