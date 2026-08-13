China extends anti-dumping duties on Indian optical fibre for 5 years

China will continue imposing anti-dumping duties ​on single-mode optical fibre ​imports from India for another ‌five years starting on Friday, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The decision follows a sunset review initiated a year ago, which concluded that terminating the anti-dumping measures could lead to ‌the continuation or recurrence of dumping and harm to China's domestic optical fibre industry.

The tax rates will remain unchanged from previous rulings, ranging between ​7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent across different Indian exporters, including ‌Sterlite Technologies with 7.4 per cent rate and Aksh ​Optifibre ‌and Finolex Cables both get 30.6 per cent.