China ??on Monday extended the suspension of its ​additional tariff of 24% on US imports and the suspension of special port fees on ??US-linked ships for two months.

The 24% additional tariff on US imports will continue to be suspended for two months from 1:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, ‌but a tariff of 10% will ​remain, its state council, ​or cabinet, said.

The suspension of special port fees on US-linked vessels will ​be extended until January 10, 2027, China's transport ministry said in a statement.

China is also continuing to suspend a probe into shipping and shipbuilding supply chain security, the ministry said.

After September's Washington summit ​of their leaders, both sides proposed a $60-billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including ‌roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods that China imported in 2024, ​though the plan has yet to be finalised. China is extending the tariff suspensions to implement the "outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the ‌heads of state of ​China and the United States", ‌the council's tariffs panel said in a statement. China has "noted that the ‌US ??side has repeatedly stated that it intends to use Section 301 ​tariffs to replace the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) that have been held invalid by judicial rulings" ​it said.