China extends suspension of new rare earth controls until January 10

China on Monday announced ​a two-month extension of export-control waivers due to expire this month, preserving part of a wide-ranging deal struck after a summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and ‌Donald Trump.

China introduced ​export controls on ​certain rare earths in April 2025, only to ​expand them further in October of that year, dramatically widening their scope and also adding new controls on certain diamonds with ​industrial applications and lithium battery technology. The ‌measures were then paused for one year last ​November after a summit in South Korea between Xi and Trump.

The Ministry of Commerce said in ‌a short statement ​on Monday that the ‌pause would be extended for two ‌months until January 10. It gave no other ​details.