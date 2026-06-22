China opens domestic stock markets to qualified foreign firms for listing

China will support qualified foreign-funded companies seeking to list on domestic stock exchanges under a new action plan unveiled on Monday to strengthen foreign investment, the Chinese government said.

The plan was jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

The policy package also calls for faster revisions of regulations governing mergers and acquisitions to facilitate transactions involving foreign and Chinese companies.

READ | GIFT City opens international investing route for Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox In addition to supporting domestic listings, the plan allows qualified foreign equity investment firms to participate in share issuances by certain listed companies, Reuters reported.