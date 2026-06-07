China puts EVs on a diet as battery boom makes cars heavier: Report

China wants slimmer electric vehicles after years of bigger batteries and rising demand for space and features helped make passenger cars significantly larger and heavier, state broadcaster China Central Television reported on Sunday.

The average passenger car in the country weighed 1,704 kilograms (3,757 pounds) in 2024, weighing about a third more than in 2012, the report said. Family EVs have also grown wider over the years, with many popular sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles now approaching or exceeding 2 meters (6.5 feet) in width.

The trend is drawing attention as larger vehicles put pressure on existing infrastructure. Some EVs are becoming too large for parking spaces designed under standards introduced a decade ago, according to CCTV. One vehicle measured by the broadcaster was nearly 2.3 meters wide, compared with the current standard parking-space width of 2.4 meters.