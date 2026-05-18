China's April growth slows as factory output, retail sales miss forecasts

China's economic growth lost steam in April as industrial output and retail sales growth sharply missed expectations, as the Asian powerhouse grappled with higher energy costs from the Iran war and sluggish domestic demand.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday that factory output grew 4.1 per cent from a year earlier last month, compared with a 5.7 per cent rise in March and a Reuters poll forecast for 5.9 per cent growth. It marked the slowest growth since July 2023.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose just 0.2 per cent in April, cooling sharply from 1.7 per cent in March and marking the weakest gain since December 2022. The figures were also well below forecast, centred on a 2 per cent increase.

Household consumption has remained fragile. Domestic car sales dropped 21.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, marking the seventh straight month of decline, even as automakers ramped up efforts to expand in overseas markets to offset weakness at home. Adding to the gloom, fixed-asset investment contracted 1.6 per cent in the first four months of 2026, compared with a 1.7 per cent rise in the January-March period. Economists pointed to a drop in the official construction purchasing managers' index, and heavy rainfalls in parts of southern China as some of the factors dragging on investment growth.

The April figures offered early signs that China's first-quarter momentum was already fading. The economy expanded 5.0 per cent in the first three months of the year, at the upper end of Beijing's full-year target range of 4.5 per cent to 5.0 per cent. But analysts have warned that the recovery is running on uneven ground as industrial output continues to outstrip domestic demand. While a protracted downturn in the property market remains a drag on growth, the Middle East conflict has exposed the economy to external risks at a time of fragile consumption at home. China's property investment contraction widened in April year-on-year.