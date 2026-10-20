China's CXMT swings to profit as AI demand fuels memory chip price surge

By Phila Siu

Chinese chipmaker CXMT Corp reported a surge in preliminary profit and sales during the first nine months of the year after global demand for memory chips sent prices of the components soaring.

The domestic memory chip leader said preliminary net income would amount to 131 billion yuan to 132.5 billion yuan ($19.6 billion to $19.8 billion) in the period, compared with a net loss of 5.3 billion yuan in the first nine months of last year. Preliminary revenue is expected to reach 265 billion yuan to 270 billion yuan, against 32.1 billion yuan last year.

The broader memory chip industry has seen a boom in demand that has sent sales and stock prices skyrocketing. The artificial intelligence build-out has contributed to shortages across the industry, driving up prices of memory components.