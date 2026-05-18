China's economic slowdown revives calls for stronger stimulus measures

China’s growth slowed across the board in April, with investment resuming declines, calling into question the government’s reluctance to add stimulus to the economy as a global energy crisis hits factories and consumers worldwide.

Official data on Monday painted a picture of an economy where booming exports no longer offset deteriorating consumption at home, prompting analysts at banks including Nomura Holdings and Societe Generale to urge bolder measures to support growth.

Fixed-asset investment unexpectedly shrank 1.6 per cent in the first four months of 2026 from a year earlier, while industrial production grew 4.1 per cent last month — the weakest pace in almost three years. Retail sales missed forecasts and rose just 0.2 per cent in April, the weakest reading since they contracted in December 2022, when China reopened after Covid-19 restrictions.

Authorities “might need to step up policy support for stabilising growth,” Nomura economists led by Ting Lu said in a report. “Beijing has no room for complacency.” The breadth of the slowdown in April is putting the prospect of more aggressive stimulus back on the agenda after China stood out for its resilience to the fallout from the Iran war. The government pulled back on fiscal spending in March, while the central bank has steered clear of signalling any further policy loosening amid ample market liquidity and weak demand for credit. A rising number of economists have forecast that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will avoid lowering interest rates this year after the oil shock pushed up inflation expectations, though many still expect a cut in lenders’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The PBOC last lowered the policy rate and the RRR at the peak of trade tensions with the US a year ago.

Authorities are still likely to take a patient approach and avoid rushing out a response to one month of data. The Communist Party’s Politburo is scheduled to meet in July to review economic growth and policy, making it the next likely window for any adjustment in stimulus. “The stance still seems to be to play cautiously,” Jing Liu, chief economist for Greater China at HSBC Holdings, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Our base case is no extra stimulus for the economy for the time being.” Not a single economist surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted such weak readings for industry, retail sales and investment.

The disappointing performance of the world’s second-largest economy last month underscored its domestic vulnerabilities, even as a global artificial intelligence investment boom boosted trade. Many manufacturers are struggling to cope with higher raw material costs, although exports have surged as Chinese technology products found willing buyers abroad. Demand for green-energy products is also benefiting China. However, sustained weakness in investment and consumption could still threaten Beijing’s goal of achieving 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent growth this year. The April data suggest gross domestic product (GDP) may expand as little as 4.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to Macquarie Group. Goldman Sachs maintained its forecast for GDP growth of 4.7 per cent in April-June, compared with 5 per cent in the first quarter.

The data “should keep PBOC easing — RRR and even rate cuts — firmly on the table, while fiscal top-up may come later,” Societe Generale economists including Wei Yao wrote in a note. Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, described the deterioration in economic indicators as “a normal fluctuation from month to month”. However, he also highlighted challenges such as a persistent imbalance between supply and demand and a complex global environment. Investment plunged by around 8 per cent in April from a year earlier, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs and Capital Economics, returning to a pace of decline similar to that seen in the second half of 2025.

Manufacturing and infrastructure investment both weakened, while private investment plummeted. Weaker credit demand and heavy rainfall in southern China may have contributed to the sharp fall in capital spending, Goldman Sachs economists including Lisheng Wang said in a note. Statistical adjustments may also have played a role. Many economists believe authorities took steps to correct over-reporting of data in late 2025, potentially exaggerating recent volatility in the figures. The consumer economy has meanwhile continued to struggle, with households cutting spending on products ranging from automobiles to furniture. Car sales plunged 15 per cent in April from a year earlier, the steepest contraction since mid-2022, when the country was under Covid restrictions.

The government has scaled back subsidies for electric vehicle purchases this year, while the Iran oil shock hurt sales of petrol-powered cars. Purchases of home appliances and furniture — sectors previously supported by government subsidies — declined at a double-digit pace. Gold, silver and jewellery sales plunged 21 per cent, a sharp reversal from earlier this year and 2025, when soaring precious metal prices fuelled speculative demand. The industrial sector is also becoming increasingly uneven, with export-driven industries leading growth while sectors dependent on domestic demand lag. Production of electronics, lifted by strong global demand for artificial intelligence chips, expanded 15.6 per cent in April, the fastest pace in two years.

The automobile industry also grew strongly at 9.2 per cent as overseas electric vehicle sales surged. Meanwhile, commodities linked to real estate and construction — including cement, glass and steel — recorded declines, while crude oil processing volumes fell, which ING Bank economist Lynn Song attributed to the war’s impact. Rising chip prices may partly explain why factory output weakened even as exports surged. Industrial production figures are adjusted for inflation, whereas exports are measured in nominal terms, making it difficult to separate price movements from volume changes. Surging chip and electronics prices accounted for about half of April’s 14 per cent export growth, according to Nomura.

“China still looks like a two-speed economy: strong in strategic manufacturing and exports, but weak where household confidence matters most,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “The concern is not just that activity missed, but that the weakness is broadening across the domestic side of the economy.” Chinese exports are expected to remain strong after climbing 15 per cent in the first four months of the year. Stabilising trade ties with the US, reinforced by President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, have further supported the outlook. However, there is little sign yet of a turnaround in domestic consumption. Chinese households net repaid the largest amount of loans in April since comparable records began in 2010.