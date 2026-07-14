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China's exports surge 27% in June as AI boom drives strong demand

The increase in exports in June was much better than economists had expected

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Imports in June surged 36 per cent, stronger than May's 27.4 per cent year-on-year growth | Image: Bloomberg
AP Hong Kong
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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China's exports accelerated in June, jumping 27 per cent from a year earlier, its customs agency said Tuesday, driven by strong demand due to the boom in artificial intelligence.

The increase in exports in June was much better than economists had expected. Exports rose 19.4 per cent year-on-year in May.

Imports in June surged 36 per cent, stronger than May's 27.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

China's exports of vehicles, especially EVs, and other tech-related products have boomed as rapid expansion of use of AI increases demand for semiconductors and other electronic equipment.

The strength in export manufacturing has helped to offset weakness in domestic demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ChinaChina exportsChina economyChina economic growth

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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