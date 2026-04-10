China's factories slip back into inflation on Iran war price shock

China’s factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years in March, signalling that the war in Iran is feeding cost pressures into the world’s second-largest economy.

Economists warned that a shift to cost-driven inflation, rather than demand-led growth, could squeeze corporate margins, weigh on growth and limit Beijing’s room for stimulus as the economy remains fragile.

China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 0.5 per cent year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, ending a 41-month run of declines driven partly by aggressive price-cutting, often referred to locally as “involution”. The reading was slightly above a 0.4 per cent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

“Imported inflation is not friendly to the economy,” said Xing Zhaopeng, adding that China must continue efforts to curb excessive competition and boost domestic demand. An input-cost shock to the world’s largest manufacturing base threatens jobs and wages, with around a quarter of firms already operating at a loss after years of overcapacity and price wars. Weak domestic consumption and slowing external demand leave little buffer. Beijing now faces a policy dilemma of balancing rising inflation risks against slowing growth, with limited space for aggressive stimulus. China’s yuan held steady against the dollar after the data, while mainland equities rose in line with regional markets.

Energy sectors drive price surge Producer prices jumped sharply in energy-intensive industries, with non-ferrous metal mining up 36.4 per cent and smelting and processing rising 22.4 per cent. “It is not clear how much of it was driven by weaker supply due to the conflict in West Asia versus stronger demand,” said Zhiwei Zhang. Global uncertainty remains high, with the conflict reshaping inflation dynamics worldwide. Japan’s wholesale inflation also rose in March, fuelling expectations of a possible rate hike, while policymakers globally weigh inflation risks against slowing growth. Consumer inflation remains subdued China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1 per cent year-on-year in March, easing from 1.3 per cent in February and below expectations of a 1.2 per cent increase. On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.7 per cent.