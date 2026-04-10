Home / World News / China's independent refiners buy Iran oil at premiums to Brent for 1st time

China's independent refiners buy Iran oil at premiums to Brent for 1st time

Iranian oil typically trades at discounts to Brent because of the sanctions and Chinese independent refiners, also known as teapots, are its biggest buyers

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The cargoes are floating near China and will be delivered this month (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Chinese independent refiners have bought Iranian oil at premiums to Brent for the first time in years, after benchmark prices ​fell and amid expectations that India might purchase more ​cargoes after Washington's temporary waiver of sanctions.

India is set to get ‌its first Iranian oil cargo in seven years after Washington temporarily waived sanctions on Iranian oil at sea due to the impact of the conflict in the West Asia.

Iranian oil typically trades at discounts to Brent because of the sanctions. Chinese independent refiners, also known as teapots, are its biggest buyers.

At least two refiners in Dongying, a major hub for independents in the eastern Shandong province, purchased Iranian Light at premiums of $1.50 to $2 a barrel to ICE Brent earlier this week, trade sources said. That ‌compared with a $10 per barrel discount before the conflict.

The cargoes are floating near China and will be delivered this month, the people said.

One of the people said he believed it was the first time since 2022 that teapots have bought Iranian oil at a premium to Brent.

These refiners, armed with fresh import quotas from Beijing, sought prompt cargoes of Iranian crude after Brent ​crude futures dropped 13 per cent to below $100 on Wednesday following the announcement of a ceasefire for the ‌war.

The contract rebounded 1 per cent on Thursday as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely halted. 

Earlier this week, China raised ceiling prices for ​retail ‌gasoline and diesel by 420 yuan ($61) and 400 yuan per metric ton, respectively.

Refining margins ‌at teapots have improved with lower crude costs and higher domestic fuel prices, encouraging them to look for Iranian oil for prompt delivery, traders said.

China's ‌state ​planner last week ​urged independent refiners not to reduce processing rates below the average of the past two years, seeking to safeguard domestic fuel supply as ‌state-owned refiners trim ​output. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ChinaIranBrent crudeUS-Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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