China's industrial output rises 4.5% in May but retail sales contract

China's industrial output rose 4.5 per cent in May from a year earlier, picking up from 4.1 per cent growth recorded in April, data from the National ureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.

The reading beat expectations of a 4.3 per centincrease in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, shrank 0.6 per cent last month, reversing April's 0.2 per cent rise and below the estimated 0 per cent. It marked the first monthly fall since December 2022.

Fixed-asset investment fell 4.1 per cent in the first five months of 2026, following a 1.6 per cent contraction in the January-April period. Economists had expected a 2 per cent fall.