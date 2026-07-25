China's memory chip makers ride AI boom to new power and US scrutiny

For months, Chinese chip manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) had been hiking prices on Huawei, one of the country’s biggest technology companies. The chipmaker held firm when Huawei demanded relief from the escalating costs, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Executives at the Huawei-connected equipment vendor, SiCarrier, concluded the confrontation was the result of the power struggle between CXMT and Huawei, the people told Reuters.

The clash illustrates the changing dynamics of China’s semiconductor industry. CXMT has risen to become the world’s fourth-biggest maker of memory, including the DRAM variety used in smartphones, laptops and servers. Now, the company is powerful enough to charge prices even Huawei can’t stomach.

Memory chips that help devices run apps and store files were once a low-margin business. CXMT and its flash-memory counterpart, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, or YMTC, spent years relying on government funding and racking up losses. But the global buildout of AI data centers has transformed the humble components into one of the world’s most sought-after products, sparking battles over pricing and a scramble for supply. The Chinese memory makers are now picking clients and dictating prices, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. In some cases, they are charging more than their larger South Korean rivals, Samsung and SK Hynix, as skyrocketing demand for memory chips forces Chinese buyers to pay ever-higher prices. CXMT this month signed a five-year agreement with ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese owner, worth more than $7 billion, three people familiar with the arrangement told Reuters.

This account of how CXMT and YMTC are wielding their newfound clout is based on interviews with more than a dozen people, including executives, engineers, suppliers and US officials, and a Reuters review of 50 Chinese government policy documents and company disclosures. It reveals new details on their pricing power, strategies and dealmaking as both companies known in China as the “twin stars” of memory — race toward blockbuster IPOs. Neither chipmaker responded to requests for comment about their pricing, strategy, and growing US scrutiny of their market power. The Chinese companies' grip on chip supply is putting them on a collision course with Washington. The Pentagon has designated both firms as Chinese military companies for what it says is their role in aiding China’s military-civil fusion strategy — a charge they deny. YMTC is already on the US Entity List, a designation that has restricted its access to US-origin suppliers, software and tools used in memory-chip production.

Congress is debating restrictions that would further curb both companies’ access to chipmaking equipment. But the Trump administration is divided on whether to crack down on them, according to four people familiar with the discussions. Apple has argued that it needs Chinese memory and has sought assurances that CXMT won’t be placed on the Entity List, two of these people said. CXMT was approved by a US interagency committee last year for addition to the trade blacklist, which the Com- merce Department oversees, but officials have held off, Reuters reported last month. Micron, the Chinese firms’ main Western competitor, has pushed US lawmakers to enact further restrictions on CXMT and YMTC, including curbing their access to chipmaking equipment.

Apple and Micron didn’t reply to questions about the discussions. The White House and the departments of Commerce, Defense, and State also didn’t respond to requests for comment. The geopolitical tussle hasn’t slowed the Chinese chipmakers’ march toward public listings. CXMT, which will make its Shanghai market debut on Monday after an $8.6 billion IPO, has erased a decade of losses in six months, booking $7.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter — a 719 per cent increase from a year earlier. YMTC prepares for its own IPO, some executives are pushing internally for a 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion) valuation target, according to two people.