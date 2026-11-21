Beijing is building nuclear weapons at a "hot and heavy" pace, President Donald Trump said, a day after he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and the three countries agreed to talks on preventing nuclear proliferation.

While Russia and the US lead the world by each possessing thousands of nuclear weapons, China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

In its annual review of China's military buildup, the Pentagon said China's stockpile of nuclear warheads remained in the low 600s through 2024, but the country was on track to have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.

"They'll catch us within 10 years," Trump said of China's nuclear buildup during a news conference at the White House on Friday. "They're going at it hot and heavy, but they have a lot." Trump's public remarks were his first since his controversial summit with Xi and Putin, leaders of countries long considered US rivals, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke to reporters alongside Trump on Friday, said it was imperative for the three nuclear powers to talk.