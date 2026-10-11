China's securities watchdog held a seminar with market participants over ​the weekend in the government's latest attempt to support a struggling stock market.

China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing met with listed companies and experts from brokerage and fund management on Saturday to ‌hear suggestions on improving China's capital ​markets, the CSRC said ​in a statement on its website

Proposals include ​further expanding investment by long-term, "patient" capital, prodding listed companies to pay higher dividends, stepping up monitoring of cross-border risks and studying fresh market-friendly measures, the CSRC said

With a tech ​selloff deepening, the blue-chip CSI300 Index hit another one-year low ‌on Friday while the Shanghai Composite Index struggles near ​a key technical support level. The tech-focused STAR50 Index has tumbled more than a third from its July peak