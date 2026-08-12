China's Tencent posts 11% Q2 revenue rise, profit misses estimates
For the three months ended June, the Shenzhen-based gaming and internet company reported revenue of 204.8 billion yuan ($30.36 billion), in line with analyst estimates of 202.2 billion yuanReuters
??Tencent Holdings reported a 11% rise in second-quarter ??revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong advertising sales and steady gaming income, as the Chinese technology giant ramps up AI spending.
For the three months ended June, the Shenzhen-based gaming and internet company reported revenue of 204.8 billion yuan ($30.36 billion), in line with analyst estimates of 202.2 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.
Net ??profit rose 0.7% from a year earlier to 56 billion yuan, falling short of analyst expectations of 61.8 billion yuan.