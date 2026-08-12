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Home / World News / China's Tencent posts 11% Q2 revenue rise, profit misses estimates

China's Tencent posts 11% Q2 revenue rise, profit misses estimates

For the three months ended June, the ​Shenzhen-based gaming and internet ‌company reported revenue of ​204.8 billion yuan ($30.36 billion), in line with analyst ‌estimates of ​202.2 billion ‌yuan

⁠Tencent Holdings
⁠Tencent Holdings
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 10:14 PM IST
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??Tencent Holdings reported ​a 11% rise in second-quarter ??revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong advertising sales ‌and steady gaming ​income, ​as the Chinese technology giant ​ramps up AI spending. 
For the three months ended June, the ​Shenzhen-based gaming and internet ‌company reported revenue of ​204.8 billion yuan ($30.36 billion), in line with analyst ‌estimates of ​202.2 billion ‌yuan, according to LSEG ‌data.
  Net ??profit rose 0.7% ​from a year earlier to 56 billion ​yuan, falling short of analyst expectations ‌of 61.8 billion yuan.
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Topics :Chinatencent

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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