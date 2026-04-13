China's Wang Yi urges talks to sustain 'fragile' Iran-US ceasefire

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community to step up efforts to promote peace talks between Iran and the US, warning that the current truce remains fragile and must be preserved.

The top Chinese envoy made the remarks during a call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Monday, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry. He also called on the international community to take a clear stance against any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate tensions.

“The current ceasefire is highly fragile, with the region at a critical turning point. The immediate priority is to prevent a resumption of hostilities and sustain the hard-won truce,” Wang said.