China set to invest $940 billion in energy in 2026, highest globally

China is expected to invest $940 billion in energy in 2026, the most by any country, according to the Global Energy Transition Report 2026 released by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, China Central Television reported Sunday.

China had 2.337 billion kilowatts of installed renewable power capacity at the end of 2025, accounting for 60.1% of its total power capacity and 63.6% of new renewable installations globally, according to CCTV. Renewable generation reached 3.99 trillion kilowatt-hours, or 38.3% of the country’s power output, while additional renewable generation fully covered the increase in electricity consumption.

China’s energy investment focus is increasingly shifting from rapid capacity expansion toward grids and other infrastructure needed to integrate its renewable buildout. The International Energy Agency expects the country’s grid investment to rise to about $140 billion in 2026.