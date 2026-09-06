China to pump $47 bn into state banks, insurers in capital-boosting push

China's finance ​ministry will inject 57 billion yuan ($8 billion) into three state-owned insurers, the companies said ??on Sunday, in a coordinated push by Beijing to shore up capital across its financial system.

China Life Insurance (Group) Co, the country's ‌largest life insurer, will receive 35 ​billion yuan, while ​China Taiping Insurance Group will get 7 billion yuan, the ​two groups said in statements.

People's Insurance Company (Group) of China said it planned to raise up to 15 billion yuan through a private placement of A-shares to the Ministry of Finance, with ​the proceeds to be used to replenish its capital.

"The injection ‌is an important step by the country to enhance the ​financial sector's ability to serve the real economy and promote the high-quality development of the financial and insurance industries," China Life said in ‌its statement, adding that it ​would strengthen the group's ‌ability to withstand risks.