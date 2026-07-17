China tops US in global favourability, shows Pew Research survey

More people around the world view China more positively than the United States (US) for the first time since at least 2023, according to a survey by Pew Research Center, with sentiment shifting even among some of Washington’s allies as the two powers compete for influence globally.

Public opinion of the US has worsened to the extent that China is now seen more favourably in most of the 36 countries surveyed this year. Those include Canada, Australia, France and Germany — US allies where the “favourability gap” with Beijing has reversed in recent years.

In 20 countries with comparable data going back to 2023, nearly half held a positive view of China, while only 36 per cent regarded the US favourably. That’s a significant reversal from three years ago, when the US scored 58 per cent against China’s 32 per cent. It also marks a rebound for Beijing after its rating hit historic lows in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.