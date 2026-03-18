China urges halt on military operations in West Asia over trade disruption

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian called for all parties in the West Asia to exercise restraint.

Lin said that the recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz is causing disruptions in the world trade.

Calling for peace and stability, Jian, in a post on X said on Tuesday, "The recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby has impacted the route for international goods and energy trade, disrupting peace and stability in the region and beyond. China once again calls on parties to immediately stop military operations, avoid further escalation of the tense situation and prevent regional turmoil from further impacting the global economy."

Meanwhile, as the world grapples with a churn in global powers, the West Asia being the eye of the storm, China said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's impending visit to the country has nothing to do with Strait of Hormuz closure. As both countries attempt at trepid detente, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Office said that both sides remain in talks regarding the dates of the visit. In a post on X, the office said, "We take note of the U.S. clarification about certain media reports. The U.S. side has made clear that those reports are completely "false" and that President Trump's visit to China is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides remain in communication on President Trump's visit to China, including the dates."