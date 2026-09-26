China, US agree to $30 billion tariff cut, AI dialogue, says Chinese FM

China and ??the US have agreed to a $30 ​billion reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement and to launch dialogue on AI, under an eight-point consensus reached ??during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The two sides recognised the work of their economic teams and ‌endorsed steps including the establishment ​of a trade council, the tariff-reduction ​arrangement and an extension of outcomes from earlier talks in Kuala ​Lumpur, the ministry said.

The United States and China had earlier agreed to extend by two months a trade truce that was due to expire on November 10, allowing more time to work on ​a potentially bigger trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on ‌Wednesday.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies ended a three-day ​summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big public breakthroughs. Xi has since landed in Beijing, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Saturday. On artificial intelligence, the ‌two sides agreed to establish ​a dialogue to discuss the ‌technology's risks and benefits, with the next round of discussion set ‌for ??November, and to set up a communication channel for AI-related incidents, according ​to the ministry. They also agreed to support each other in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting and ​the Group of Twenty summit, with both leaders signalling their intention to attend the gatherings hosted by the other.