Chinese cargoes signal fuel relief for Asian neighbours despite curbs

By Rong Wei Neo

China has exported cargoes of diesel and other fuels to energy-starved countries across Southeast Asia over the weekend, in what could be a signal of support despite export curbs imposed earlier this month.

Emerging economies in Asia have been among the most acutely impacted by a war in the West Asia that has upended the energy trade, pushing up prices and creating widespread shortages. Countries including the Philippines have indicated they would turn to others in the region for help through the supply crunch.

Tankers Ding Heng 36 and Auchentoshan delivered more than 260,000 barrels of diesel to the Philippines at the weekend, according to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Great Ocean delivered about 100,000 barrels of distillate fuels to Vietnam over the same period, potentially alleviating shortages of oil products including diesel. It is unclear if the cargoes have been discharged.

The Philippines said on Sunday it was preparing to receive a first batch of diesel as a result of its oil diplomacy efforts, as the country grapples with a national emergency triggered by fuel shortfalls. Officials have not named specific suppliers, but China has been a top supplier of gasoil this month — accounting for more than half of Manila’s 158,000 barrels a day of imports. “The precise mechanics of these deals tend to be opaque, given the nature of state-to-state negotiations, but the direction of flow is telling,” said Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at data intelligence firm Kpler. “Even with the clean petroleum product export curbs in place, China clearly retains leverage to direct barrels where it sees diplomatic value.”

Though the ships were loaded in the past week, it is possible that the sales themselves were cleared before authorities tightened restrictions. One of Asia’s most important fuel exporters, China banned overseas sales of oil products earlier this month to protect domestic consumers, with top refiners canceling some cargoes after being told to halt new deals and renegotiate existing ones. On the Wire Iran’s weekend strikes on West Asian aluminum plants are threatening to send a fragile market into crisis, raising the prospect of record prices for the metal used in everything from airplanes to food packaging and solar panels.