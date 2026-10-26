Chinese carmakers overtake Japanese rivals in Europe for first time

By William Wilkes

Chinese automakers outsold Japanese rivals in Europe for the first time over a full quarter, underscoring how quickly brands like BYD Co. and Chery Automobile Co. are gaining ground in the region.

Registrations of Chinese-branded cars roughly doubled from a year earlier in September to make up 12.7% of total sales across the region, led by hybrids, according to market researcher Dataforce. That’s put them ahead of Japanese manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp. at 11.9%.

While European manufacturers like Volkswagen AG or Renault SA still dominate the region, the speed of China’s surge has been a surprise. Five years ago, Chinese brands accounted for barely 1% of European sales. Japan’s automakers, by contrast, have spent decades building their position in Europe.

Toyota has sold cars in the region since 1963 and now operates factories across the continent, while Nissan Motor Co. has produced vehicles at its Sunderland plant in the UK since 1986. China’s offering is especially successful in the UK, where Chery’s Jaecoo 7 SUV was the country’s best-selling model in March and September. The shift is a double whammy for Europe’s struggling manufacturers. China’s drivers are deserting VW and BMW AG in their biggest market in favor of domestic rivals, who are churning out new models faster and at lower cost. And shrinking demand in China is forcing BYD and others to look for new markets.

Earlier this month, Chery, BYD and Geely’s Zeekr showed off a range of new models at the Paris car show, offering well-priced cars like the BYD Dolphin G DM-i, a compact plug-in hybrid specifically developed for Europe. Bringing their EV lineups to Europe also positions them to benefit from a jump in demand as fuel prices hit record highs. The European Union is trying to temper an expansion that is partly fueled by state-backed subsidies. After adding extra tariffs on China-made battery-electric vehicles, the bloc this month agreed in principle to curb fast-growing imports of hybrid cars from China. Amid speculation of future measures, shipments of hybrids have accelerated.