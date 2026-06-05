Chinese, Hong Kong investors banned from SpaceX IPO on security grounds

Underwriters on SpaceX’s $75 billion initial public offering have been told not to accept orders from investors in Hong Kong and China, citing US restrictions around the export of critical technology, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The lead banks overseeing the deal have told other banks in the underwriting syndicate not to permit customers in Hong Kong and China to place orders for the offering due to regulatory and compliance risks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Banks were told the decision was driven by internal guidance related to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which governs exports of defence-related technologies and technical data, some of the people said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, the lead banks on the deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for SpaceX could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular office hours. SpaceX’s website was inaccessible from Hong Kong and Shanghai on Friday, with attempts to do so resulting in an error message that said the company had banned access from Internet addresses from those locations.