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Chinese, Hong Kong investors banned from SpaceX IPO on security grounds

SpaceX IPO underwriters bar Hong Kong and China investors, citing US export-control rules and national security concerns over sensitive technologies

SpaceX
SpaceX’s website was inaccessible from Hong Kong and Shanghai on Friday (Photo:Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:30 PM IST
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Underwriters on SpaceX’s $75 billion initial public offering have been told not to accept orders from investors in Hong Kong and China, citing US restrictions around the export of critical technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. 
The lead banks overseeing the deal have told other banks in the underwriting syndicate not to permit customers in Hong Kong and China  to place orders for the offering due to regulatory and compliance risks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.  
Banks were told the decision was driven by internal guidance related to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which governs exports of defence-related technologies and technical data, some of the people said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, the lead banks on the deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for SpaceX could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular office hours. SpaceX’s website was inaccessible from Hong Kong and Shanghai on Friday, with attempts to do so resulting in an error message that said the company had banned access from Internet addresses from those locations. 
US technology and artificial intelligence companies have become increasingly cautious about accepting capital from Chinese investors in recent years, reflecting heightened scrutiny from regulators and customers over potential national security and data-security risks. Companies pursuing government contracts or operating in sensitive sectors often seek to keep their shareholder base free of investors that could trigger reviews by US authorities or raise concerns among prospective clients. 
The shift marks a contrast with the previous decade, when Chinese venture capital firms, private equity funds, family offices and wealthy individuals were active investors in Silicon Valley startups. As geopolitical tensions between US and China have intensified,  founders  have become more selective about cap tables ahead of public listings. 
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Topics :SpaceXHong KongSilicon Valley

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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