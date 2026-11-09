Chinese newspaper dismisses Nvidia CEO Huang spy claim, warns on ties

A Chinese state-run newspaper denied Beijing had any link to Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair, accusing American media outlets of spreading a fabricated spy narrative and warning the issue could hurt ties.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, said American outlets, in particular the New York Times, were “going crazy” with speculative stories.

“All it took were a few photographs showing Asian faces and Nvidia’s previous efforts to push for relaxing trade curbs on China,” the commentary said. “This is precisely how American media, which have long styled themselves as ‘objective,’ manufacture stories.”

“Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, someone often fires a cold shot from behind,” the newspaper said, claiming there were likely behind-the-scenes efforts to “stir up confrontation,” without providing any evidence. It warned that an “anti-China script” would disrupt normal tech and trade exchanges, and damage the interests of both sides.

Huang has admitted an affair with a woman identified in a series of reports as a suspected Chinese spy. Last week, key House Republicans requested a briefing with Huang to discuss his dealings with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le. To investigate the case, the Nvidia board is assembling a committee of independent directors who will work with outside counsel, according to a statement Sunday. On Oct. 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said a New York Times report that Huang was the target of a spy plot was “unsubstantiated.” “It is nothing but smears against China,” Guo said at the time.