Chinese Premier Li pledges national treatment for foreign companies

Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged on Sunday to improve the business environment and fully implement national treatment for foreign enterprises.

Here are some details from his speech at the China Development Forum, according to state media: Protectionism is by no means a panacea for solving problems, Li said, calling instead for opening up and technological progress to create new markets.

Li said China's competitive advantages stem from deepening reform and innovation, not subsidies and protection, crediting the hard work of Chinese people and businesses.

He said China will import more high-quality foreign goods and work with all parties to promote balanced trade development and expand the global trade pie.