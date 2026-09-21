Chinese President Xi to visit US on Sep 23-25 for summit talks with Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in Washington on September 23 and hold summit talks with President Trump.

According to a report in Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Trump plans to accord a rare airport reception to Xi by personally receiving him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews when the Chinese President arrives.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump's visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world's two largest economies.