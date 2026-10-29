Christine Lagarde to step down as European Central Bank chief in Feb 2027

Christine Lagarde will step down as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) on February 7, 2027, bringing her tenure to an early close, the central bank announced on Thursday. Her eight-year term was due to end in October 2027.

The announcement came as the ECB’s Governing Council met to decide interest rates across the eurozone, The Guardian reported.

Lagarde, 70, took charge of the ECB in November 2019, succeeding Mario Draghi. Her tenure has been marked by a series of economic shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the resulting energy crisis and, more recently, the economic fallout from the US-Israeli war against Iran and US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Succession at the ECB Speculation about Lagarde leaving before the end of her term had gathered pace in recent months. Her departure could allow European leaders to select a successor before France’s presidential election next spring, The New York Times reported. French President Emmanuel Macron is among the leaders involved in choosing the ECB president, alongside other European Union leaders. Questions about Lagarde’s future had also surfaced last year after Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, said she had considered leaving the ECB to lead the organisation, which hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the news report said. Steering the eurozone through economic crises Lagarde took charge of the central bank just months before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy. The ECB launched a large-scale bond-buying programme to support economic activity during the crisis.

In 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy shock across Europe, sending natural gas prices soaring and pushing eurozone inflation above 10 per cent. The ECB ended its negative interest rate policy and raised borrowing costs sharply to contain inflation. After inflation eased, the central bank began cutting interest rates in mid-2024. Inflation subsequently returned to its 2 per cent target, helping stabilise monetary policy. This year, the war involving the US, Israel and Iran pushed energy prices higher and renewed inflationary pressures. The ECB responded by raising interest rates, becoming the first major central bank to do so in response to the conflict.