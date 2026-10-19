Claude AI tool triggered No Kings Instagram suspension, says Meta

By María Paula Mijares Torres

Meta Platforms Inc. said an automated security system mistakenly suspended the Instagram account of the No Kings Coalition at the height of a nationwide series of demonstrations.

The technology company offered an apology and a more detailed explanation for the disruption, which came during the group’s early-voting push ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Instagram’s engineering team found that the accounts’ “reading” activity triggered the security system. A tool from Anthropic PBC’s Claude was accessing profiles, posts and hashtags at roughly four times the normal rate in intense bursts Saturday, Andy Stone, Meta’s vice president of communications wrote in a social media post Sunday.

“These abrupt, high-volume, sequential requests in a short period resembled automated bot traffic rather than an ordinary human browsing our systems,” Stone said. Meta said an automated review about an hour later determined the account shouldn’t have been removed and restored it, though it took longer to return administrative access. “We want to reiterate our sincere apology for the error,” Stone said. The No Kings Coalition, an anti-Trump group, said Saturday that its Instagram page was unavailable for about 90 minutes and that organizers remained locked out of the account even after it became publicly visible again. Full access was restored at 5:33 p.m. New York time on Saturday, according to the coalition.

Organizers criticized Meta for restricting the account during the demonstrations, saying Instagram was a crucial platform for communicating with supporters. The coalition said millions of people participated in nearly 3,000 events in all 50 states and Washington in an effort to expand early vote access and defend election integrity. Stone’s statement on Sunday didn’t specify which Claude tool was involved, who was operating it or what activity it had been carrying out in connection with the account. No Kings did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The explanation clarified Meta’s initial account of the incident. Stone said Saturday that unusually high rates of posting, sharing or commenting had triggered the company’s automated systems and that such activity had caused the No Kings account to be suspended. He called the action “clearly” an error.