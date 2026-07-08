Clear violation of MoU: Iran condemns US revocation of oil sanctions waiver

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States' decision to revoke a temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, calling it a "clear violation" of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 18.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the US Treasury's move to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding to End the War and holds the US government responsible for the consequences of this breach of promise."

The ministry said the decision, announced less than 20 days after the signing of the agreement, reflected what it described as Washington's "malicious intentions, instability, and unreliability." It further alleged that the US had committed repeated violations of various provisions of the memorandum, either directly or "through the actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon." According to the statement, Iran had sought to implement its commitments under the agreement in good faith since the MoU was signed. "Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding... the Islamic Republic of Iran has tried in good faith and using all its capabilities to fulfill its obligations... However, the US government, as usual, has simultaneously violated its obligations and sought to justify them with various excuses," the ministry said.

Warning of consequences, the ministry stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while warning of the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take any action it deems necessary to protect its interests and national security." Meanwhile, the United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."