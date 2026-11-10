Climate crisis may push 141 mn more women into extreme poverty: UN

Climate change could push up to 141 million additional women and girls into extreme poverty by 2050 under a worst-case scenario, while a 1 degree Celsius rise in average temperatures is associated with women losing 34 per cent more of their total income than men, according to a UN Women fact sheet.

The report, titled Gender Equality in the Age of Climate Crisis, said at least 1.5 billion women and girls already live in climate hotspots, where high exposure to extreme weather events intersects with precarious livelihoods and deep gender inequalities.

The report said climate change was also expected to widen the gender gap in food insecurity, potentially affecting an additional 185 million women and girls by 2050, compared with 147 million men and boys, under a worst-case scenario.