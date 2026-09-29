CNN, MS NOW, Politico seek court order to retain White House access

CNN, MS NOW and Politico asked a federal ​judge late on Monday to issue a court order preserving their White House access while they fight US President Donald Trump's move to ban them over coverage he dislikes.

The ‌news outlets asked a ​judge overseeing their case ​in Washington, DC, federal court to grant a preliminary ​injunction blocking Trump's bans until there is a final ruling in the case.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly previously issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking ​the bans, finding they likely violated the news outlets' ‌rights to fair legal treatment.

The outlets said in ​their September 21 lawsuit that Trump's bans were unlawful viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech ‌and free press ​rights.