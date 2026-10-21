Coca-Cola's $5 billion Costa Coffee bet falls short of expectations

Coca-Cola took a $5 billion swing at the coffee market and whiffed. The acquisition of Costa Coffee, often referred to as the “Starbucks of the UK,” was former Coke Chief Executive Officer James Quincey’s major bet on breaking into the half-a-trillion-dollar global coffee and tea market.

The plan was for Coca-Cola, which is competitive in pretty much every category of cold beverages, to use its expertise to expand the Costa brand with “barista-in-a-box” espresso vending machines and bottled coffee nearly everywhere Coke products are sold.

Instead, Coke has been burned by a series of miscalculations that mean it has largely missed out on the coffee market.

“It's almost a rounding error for Coca-Cola, but it’s a very public rounding error,” said Chris Clowes, a former operations manager at Costa Coffee who is now a supply chain consultant. “I think they’ll be a lot more cautious on future acquisitions.” Costa’s vending machines proved to be more expensive and complicated for Coke bottlers to place in stores than the traditional cold beverage dispensers. And rather than grab a significant cut of the nearly $23 billion ready-to-drink coffee market, Coke was outdone by its biggest rival. Frappuccino, a joint venture between PepsiCo Inc. and Starbucks Corp., is the top-selling brand in the US, where Costa has remained relatively unknown. Coke has largely been left running more than 2,700 Costa coffee shops concentrated in the UK and Ireland.

Late last year, Coke unsuccessfully tried to sell Costa. Since then, revenue is trending up, and the company has been trimming costs, which some former employees said they take as a sign that Coke’s new CEO, Henrique Braun, may try to sell it again in the coming months. The Covid-19 pandemic shut down the UK coffee shops in 2020 and Costa’s main source of income disappeared overnight. By 2021, Costa had more than 15,000 employees working in coffee shops, accounting for nearly one out of every five Coke employees globally. To help offload the daily expense of running the stores, executives launched a confidential operation, code named Project Decaf, to get franchisees to buy more of the coffee shops, roughly half of which were owned by Costa.