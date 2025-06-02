FBI probes terror angle in Colorado pro-Israel march attack: What we know

Six individuals were injured on Sunday when a man allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” and launched an attack using inflammable material on a crowd gathered at a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder’s pedestrian mall, authorities reported. The FBI has classified the incident as a “targeted terror attack”.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is accused of using a makeshift flamethrower during the assault at Pearl Street Mall, a four-block shopping area in downtown Boulder in Colorado.

Six individuals aged between 67 and 88 were taken to hospital following the attack, said Mark Michalek, the FBI special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office. Officials reported that at least one of the victims was in critical condition. “As a result of these preliminary facts, it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism,” Michalek stated.

Attack targeted weekly pro-hostage demonstration The incident occurred as members of the volunteer group 'Run For Their Lives' were concluding their weekly walk, aimed at raising awareness for hostages still held in Gaza. In a statement, the group noted that their weekly events had taken place without incident until now, stating the walk had occurred “without any violent incidents until today”. No additional suspects Authorities have not released specific information about the suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman. The accused reportedly acted independently, and no additional suspects are being sought till filing of this report. Although no charges have yet been filed, officials confirmed their intention to hold the accused accountable. Soliman sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Witness describes scene of chaos Lynn Segal, 72, was among roughly 20 participants gathered outside the courthouse when the attack took place.The aftermath was chaotic, with people scrambling to find water and assist those injured by the flames. Segal, who identified herself as Jewish on her father’s side and a longtime supporter of Palestine, was concerned that she could be wrongly associated with the attacker due to wearing a pro-Palestinian shirt. “There were people who were burning, I wanted to help,” she told AP. “But I didn’t want to be associated with the perpetrator.” Investigators label attack as terrorism

FBI officials swiftly categorised the attack as terrorism. The US Department of Justice condemned the act, describing it as a “needless act of violence, which follows recent attacks against Jewish Americans.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X: “This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts. We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it.” Attack follows embassy shooting in Washington The attack comes amid heightened tensions over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas , which has led to an increase in antisemitic violence across the United States. It also follows the recent arrest of a Chicago-born suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, DC.