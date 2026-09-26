Congo plane crash: 14 people killed, including 2 senior military officials

At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, have died in a plane crash in Congo, the military said Friday.

The two senior military officials are Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.

"In addition to the two general officers, twelve members of the delegation and the crew members also lost their lives in this accident," Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesperson of the Congolese military, said in a statement.

The plane was returning to the capital city, Kinshasa, from southwestern Kikwit when it developed a technical fault and crashed in Kenge where everyone on board died, according to local officials.