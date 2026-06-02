Congo reopens Bunia airport as Ebola outbreak shows early signs of slowing

By Jason Gale

Congo reopened the main airport in the eastern province hardest hit by Ebola, after health officials reported tentative signs the outbreak may be slowing despite a continuing struggle to trace exposed contacts and investigate suspected cases.

The airport in Bunia — the capital of Ituri province — resumed operations immediately after health authorities determined that screening and surveillance measures were sufficient to manage travel risks, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s transport ministry said in a Monday statement posted on social media. Passengers will undergo temperature screening before departure and arrival.

Authorities are increasingly focusing on how to sustain transport links, health-care services and outbreak operations during what could be a lengthy epidemic. Vaccine developers are racing to bring three experimental Bundibugyo vaccines into human testing, while health officials expand treatment and coordination capacity in Ituri.