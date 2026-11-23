“The text gives a roadmap for adaptation finance, which is real progress but Ii does not give them a number, and the baseline for tripling adaptation finance stays open until November 2027 (COP 32 in Ethiopia),” said Ajay Mathur, India’s lead negotiator at the Paris COP. “A text that works for many blocs earns its value only when its procedural hooks become commitments.”
India and China agreed with the cover decision in a spirit of multilateralism, despite reservations. “We had expressed our concerns about the dilution of the historical responsibility and obligations of developed country parties in the text. At the threshold of crossing 1.5 deg. C warming, we need to reflect why we are here. Whose emissions? - both past and continuing, have exhausted the global carbon budget? The cover decision does not reflect this,” India said in a statement on behalf of the Like-Minded Developing Countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and Venezuela.