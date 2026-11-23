Consequently, the biggest losers were small island states, least-developed countries and mountainous nations like Nepal, which lack the resources and rely on rich nations to fund adaptation programmes and loss and damage. (Nepal received a little over $20 million for loss and damage, compared with $5 billion in losses from a glacier collapse this year.)

“There has been no progress in closing the gap between climate finance flows and the needs of developing countries, particularly for adaptation,” said Labanya Jena, visiting senior fellow, London School of Economics.

“There may be no consensus in the negotiating room” but “there is no ambiguity in the science,” said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. “The world is now poised to exceed the globally agreed limit of a 1.5-degree temperature rise.” The Global Carbon Budget estimated temperatures would increase by around 2.6°C based on the full implementation of current national climate plans. But for the landmark Paris Agreement — with a temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels — global temperatures would have increased by more than 4°C.