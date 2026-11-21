With the UN Climate Change conference (COP31) running beyond its scheduled close, developing nations have raised concerns over transparency from the presidencies to address their demands in the final outcome document.

Speaking to PTI, a G77 representative alleged that developed nations are "dividing the developing nations" and hindering the process for a finance roadmap.

Group of 77 (G77) is a coalition of 134 developing countries plus China at the UN that promotes members' collective economic interests and strengthens their joint negotiating power.

"G77 is being divided by the European Union and High-Ambition coalition (HAC), which is an informal group of developed and developing countries within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).