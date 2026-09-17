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Copper rallies as Chinese buyers return to market, demand outlook brightens

Copper gains as Chinese physical demand strengthens and a softer dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper

Copper
Copper (Representative Image)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:26 PM IST
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Copper prices rallied on Thursday as Chinese buyers returned to the market after a recent selloff while demand prospects brightened and the dollar softened. 
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6 per cent at $14,456 a metric tonne at 1328 GMT. Prices of the metal, used in the power and construction industries, have dropped around 4 per cent since hitting a record high of $14,875 a tonne on September 10. 
The dollar rose after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and reaffirmed its commitment to curbing inflation. But later in the session it retreated as oil prices extended their decline. 
A softer US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which would boost demand.
Chinese buyers are back though volumes are not “massive”, said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex. He said Chinese demand was real physical buying, not just speculation. 
Strong physical demand in the top consumer can be seen in the Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of Chinese demand for copper imports, which rose to $118 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since October 2022. 
It is also reflected in higher domestic physical market premiums, paid over the prices traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which climbed to 645 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since December 2023. 
Adding  to the angst are Chinese stocks in warehouses monitored by ShFE at 54,780 tonnes, the lowest since January 2024, partly due to traders and producers shipping metal to the United States on the expectation of import tariffs. 
The flow of copper to the US is also why stocks in LME warehouses have dropped since February last year when President Donald Trump first talked about a levy on imports. 
Elsewhere, zinc climbed 1.9 per cent to $3,884 a tonne after reports of an industrial accident at Korea Zinc’s Onsan smelter raised concerns about supply. 
In other metals, aluminium rose 0.5 per cent to $3,285, lead gained 1 per cent to $1,905, tin advanced 1.2 per cent to $53,055 and nickel added 1.1 per cent to $16,350. 
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Topics :Copper PricesLondon Metal ExchangeChina

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:26 PM IST

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