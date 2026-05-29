'Crazy love for Israel': Netanyahu calls India huge power, praises support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described India as a "huge power" where there is "an absolutely crazy love for Israel" despite what he called efforts to delegitimise the Jewish state elsewhere.

Speaking at a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, Netanyahu further cited India as a key example of Israel's expanding international partnerships, as he discussed Israel's international relationships and efforts to broaden its diplomatic partnerships.

The remarks came amid a fragile geopolitical situation in West Asia, with Israel facing security challenges on multiple fronts and seeking to strengthen ties with partners beyond its traditional allies.

"We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.