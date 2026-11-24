CrowdStrike, a US-based cybersecurity firm, announced a $43.9 billion all-stock acquisition of Zscaler, a cloud security company, on Monday. If completed, it would be the largest cybersecurity acquisition on record.

Under the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for every Zscaler share they own. Based on CrowdStrike's closing share price on November 20, the offer values each Zscaler share at approximately $260.41, representing a premium of about 34 per cent to its closing price on the same day.

The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. However, the deal is subject to approval from Zscaler shareholders, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal year 2028.

What the acquisition means for both companies The acquisition will bring together CrowdStrike's endpoint, cloud workload, identity and data security capabilities with Zscaler's network security and Zero Trust technology. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform focuses on protecting devices, cloud workloads, identities and data. Zscaler provides security for connections between users, applications and networks through its Zero Trust Exchange platform. The combined offering is expected to cover both endpoints and network connections through a single security platform. In its announcement, CrowdStrike said the acquisition would allow it to enter network security, which it described as cybersecurity's largest single addressable market segment. The company said users, applications and AI agents increasingly connect directly to cloud environments, creating security requirements that traditional firewalls and virtual private networks (VPNs) may not adequately address.

Zscaler's Security Service Edge (SSE) technology places its Zero Trust Exchange between users, applications and AI agents to inspect and secure connections. Its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering combines network and security functions. Focus on AI security and Zero Trust The companies have linked the acquisition to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the security requirements associated with AI agents. CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz said the role of cybersecurity was changing as AI applications became more widely used. "Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in," Kurtz said. He added that the acquisition would bring network connections and endpoint security under a common platform.

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler, said Zero Trust security had become essential as AI adoption increased. "In the AI era, Zero Trust security has become non-negotiable, and AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link," Chaudhry said. He added that the agreement would help Zscaler extend its Zero Trust offering to a larger customer base and enable enterprises to adopt AI securely. Combined customer base and revenue opportunities The companies expect the acquisition to expand CrowdStrike's total addressable market by more than $185 billion by calendar year 2029. CrowdStrike said the combined company would have more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the time of closing. Zscaler reported ARR of $3.9 billion in its most recently completed fiscal quarter.

The companies currently share more than 2,000 customers. CrowdStrike also sees an opportunity to offer its products to approximately 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently use its platform. According to the announcement, the combined business will allow customers to access both companies' products through CrowdStrike's Falcon Flex commercial model. CrowdStrike expects the acquisition to generate approximately $1 billion in annualised revenue synergies within 30 months of completion. These are expected to come from cross-selling, upselling and expanding relationships with existing customers. It also expects to achieve $500 million in annualised cost savings within 18 to 24 months after closing. The proposed savings are expected to come primarily from data centre infrastructure, vendor and operational efficiencies.

Shareholding structure after the acquisition Following completion, existing CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84.1 per cent of the combined company, while Zscaler shareholders will hold the remaining 15.9 per cent. The agreement also provides for Chaudhry to continue leading Zscaler's business after the acquisition and join CrowdStrike's board of directors. Until the transaction closes, both companies will continue to operate independently. Largest cybersecurity acquisition on record At approximately $43.9 billion, the proposed transaction would exceed the value of previous major cybersecurity acquisitions. Reuters' list of major cybersecurity deals includes Google's $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, announced in 2025, and Cisco's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, announced in 2023.