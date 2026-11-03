Cyberattack hits supermarket freezers across Europe, spoiled food discarded

Dozens of supermarkets and stores across seven European countries have been hit by a cyberattack targeting their refrigeration systems, forcing some retailers to discard spoiled food after temperatures in refrigerators and freezers rose sharply.

Supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were among the worst affected, while a smaller number of stores in Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia and Finland were also hit on Monday. The incident follows a similar case last month in which attackers remotely took control of refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets and independent stores across France, causing temperatures to soar.

Which supermarket chains have been affected by the cyberattack?

The affected retailers included Delhaize, a popular Belgian supermarket chain and food retailer. Delhaize said an "IT incident" had affected refrigeration systems in several dozen of its stores, mostly in Belgium, along with a few in neighbouring Luxembourg. "In the affected stores, the range of fresh and frozen products is temporarily somewhat limited. Our distribution centres are operating normally, and there has been no disruption to deliveries to our stores," spokesperson Sarah De Meester said, reported Associated Press. An ICA Kvantum store in Sjobo, southern Sweden, said its refrigerators and freezers had been hacked and set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). In a Facebook post, the store said staff were discarding affected products. In Belgium, Carrefour, a French-owned supermarket chain, said the incident had affected only 15 of its stores. It added that measures had been taken immediately to ensure all shops remained open.

In Ireland, refrigeration systems in 13 SuperValu stores were affected by the cyber incident, following which chilled and frozen products were removed from sale as a precaution. Meanwhile, in Estonia, a refrigeration technology company reportedly said attackers had accessed a computer controlling a client's refrigeration system and raised the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius. How did the cyberattack affect supermarket refrigerators? Sabcobel, a Belgian company that manufactures some of the affected refrigerators, said the units' evaporators had been switched to defrost mode, causing temperatures to rise. The method is believed to be the same as the one used in last month's incident that affected hundreds of French supermarkets, the BBC reported.

The temperature of freezers in several shops across Europe reportedly rose to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It remains unclear who was behind the latest apparent attack. Most supermarkets across Europe are connected to the internet, allowing maintenance and troubleshooting to be carried out remotely. "The simplest solution is to manage the fridges over a secure internet connection. Most of our customers switched to that after the attack in France," said Stephan Moelans, chief executive of Sabcobel, which operates Delhaize's systems, the BBC reported. What are European authorities doing about the cyberattack? Belgium and Sweden's national cybersecurity agencies said they were monitoring the incident. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it was working with international partners and industry to "fully understand details of an incident". No incidents have been reported in the UK.