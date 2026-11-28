The British government department that ​administers pensions and welfare payments said on Saturday that a cyberattack had ??prompted it to take services offline, in the latest hacking incident targeting British companies and institutions.

A spokesperson for the Department ‌for Work and Pensions ​said in a statement that ​specialists were investigating a cyberattack on its systems, adding ​that benefit and pension payments would continue as normal while it tried to restore online services.

Companies and public bodies have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular ​cyberattacks in recent years, including the British Library, a ‌blood-testing service, Transport for London, Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land ​Rover.

The DWP was forced to take some of its online services down in the latest major cyberattack, with services remaining ‌offline as of 5 ​p.m. (1700 GMT) on Saturday. "Alongside ‌the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination ‌Centre, ??we are working to understand the cause of an ​attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems," the DWP said in the statement. The National ​Cyber Security Centre, which is part of the GCHQ spy agency, earlier this month ‌said Britain should be prepared for a possible AI-powered cyberattack ‌on critical national infrastructure in the next two years. That warning came after hacking attacks on supermarkets across Europe exposed vulnerabilities in IT systems.