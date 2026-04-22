Home / World News / Datanomics: Bangladesh may surpass India in per capita income in FY27

Datanomics: Bangladesh may surpass India in per capita income in FY27

IMF data show Bangladesh may briefly regain its per capita income lead over India, but currency swings and growth trends point to India holding the edge ahead

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Illustration: Binay Sinha
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:40 PM IST
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Bangladesh maintained its lead over India in per capita income for seven consecutive years, from 2018-19 to 2024-25, the year when the Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown. In 2025-26, Bangladesh slipped below India. However, the International Monetary Fund’s latest data shows that Bangladesh is again projected to overtake India in 2026-27. 
From long lead to tight contest 
Despite the current situation, Bangladesh’s lead is not expected to last long as India is forecast to have a lead over Bangladesh for the next five years. 
Source: IMF

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Key cause behind the shift 
India recorded stronger growth in per capita income in its national currency in the early 2000s and around 2010-11. Subsequently, Bangladesh’s growth became consistent and often higher year-on-year. This momentum shows how it overtook India. 
Sources: IMF, BS calculations
Role of currency prices in change 
Over years, both currencies have depreciated gradually, with limited impact on the relative gap. Bangladeshi taka’s sharp depreciation created the temporary Indian lead in 2025-26. The reversal is partly driven by a weaker rupee, pulling India’s dollar income below Bangladesh’s.
 
Sources: IMF, BS calculations  Note: India’s financial year runs from April to March, and Bangladesh’s from July to June; 2026 to 2031 are projections
 

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Topics :India-Bangladesh tiesBangladesheconomic growth

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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