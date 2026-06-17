Home / World News / Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India

Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India

Despite Jaishankar's criticism, Europe has overtaken Asia as India's biggest arms supplier, reflecting New Delhi's evolving defence procurement strategy

Arms
premium
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently criticised Europe for selling weapons to countries that launch attacks against India. However, broader trade data reveals a more nuanced picture — in fact, India’s reliance on European military hardware has grown substantially, overtaking Asia.
 
While Europe's share of global arms exports actually declined from 38 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2025, a significant portion of the region's arms exports is directed towards nations like Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the US. Only a minuscule fraction goes to Pakistan and China. Between 2021 and 2025, France, Germany, and Italy emerged as Europe's top three exporters, together commanding a 20 per cent share of the global arms trade. 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

If India comes under attack, US will help: Trump at briefing with PM Modi

India-EU free trade deal to be inked by year-end: Ursula von der Leyen

G7 exchange between Modi, Starmer hints at breakthrough in trade deal

Trump on Iran truce: 'If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting'

At G7, PM Modi calls for Global South support fund, skills partnership

Topics :EuropeArmsarms deal

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story