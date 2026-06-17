Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India

While Europe's share of global arms exports actually declined from 38 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2025, a significant portion of the region's arms exports is directed towards nations like Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the US. Only a minuscule fraction goes to Pakistan and China. Between 2021 and 2025, France, Germany, and Italy emerged as Europe's top three exporters, together commanding a 20 per cent share of the global arms trade.